Credit Suisse Group Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

