Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 118,918.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.34. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.