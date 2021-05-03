Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

