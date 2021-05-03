Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,912,550.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in PPL by 41.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PPL by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.