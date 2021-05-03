Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

