iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

EMB opened at $111.14 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

