AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

