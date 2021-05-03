Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

