S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

