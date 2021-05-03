International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

