Morgan Stanley Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $126.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.11.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.