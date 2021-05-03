SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 917 ($11.98).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,005.50 ($13.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 955.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 940.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,013.50 ($13.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

