DA Davidson Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

