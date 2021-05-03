PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT Raised to $169.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Shares of PRAH opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

