Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $231,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $220,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,589.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

