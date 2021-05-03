Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

