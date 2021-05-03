Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

