Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 326 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $110.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

