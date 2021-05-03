Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.32% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter.

AWAY opened at $30.16 on Monday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

