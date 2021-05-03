R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.28 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

