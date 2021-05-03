Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $434,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.