Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

