Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,045 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $83.43.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

