Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $130.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,684,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $6,581,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

