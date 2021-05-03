KBC Group NV Buys 73,790 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.