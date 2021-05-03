Truist Securities Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,831,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.