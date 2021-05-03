Booking’s (BKNG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,466.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,385.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,142.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.