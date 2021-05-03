Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $49,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,443,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.