Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citrix Systems by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,447 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

