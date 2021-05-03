KBC Group NV Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

MCK stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average of $178.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

