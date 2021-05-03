Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

