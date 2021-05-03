Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

