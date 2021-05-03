KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.04.

KEY stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

