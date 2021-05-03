UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 45.0% in April

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.