Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TMSNY opened at $147.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $172.46.

Get Temenos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMSNY. Barclays raised Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.