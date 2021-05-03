Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,089,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.