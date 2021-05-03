Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,089,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

