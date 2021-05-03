AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,715 ($100.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,273.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,581.06.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

