The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.