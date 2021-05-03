BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

