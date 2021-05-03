Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $657,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $186.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.