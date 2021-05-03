Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

