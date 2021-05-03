IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.