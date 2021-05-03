SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.