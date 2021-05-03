Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $613.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.