Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.