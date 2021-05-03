DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

