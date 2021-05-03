Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.17.

RNG opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

