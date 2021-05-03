Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

