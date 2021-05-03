Robert W. Baird Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.47.

Shares of BC stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

