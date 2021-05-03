Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $63.66 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.